The International University Sports Federation (FISU) joined other partners of Interact Plus in its first meeting to mark the official start of the programme.

Led by The Association For International Sport for All (TAFISA) and funded by the Erasmus+ initiative, Interact Plus builds upon the completed Interact project as well as the needs and expectations identified by the International and European Sport Organisations (ISOs).

The project aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting and positioning ISOs as leaders of the sport for all movement.

This is set to include the development of a new sport for all delivery model and the creation of a knowledge and experience-sharing platform between ISOs and National Federations.

While the partners already met during the Interact Closing Conference in December last year and the first bilateral meetings which took place throughout January 2023, a plenary meeting was seen as a good way to launch the project.





Joining FISU as partners are the University of Limerick, the World Minigolf Federation, World Dance Organisation, International Table Tennis Federation Foundation, International Fistball Association, Confederazione Boccistica Internatiozionale, and the European Flying Disc Federation.

They discussed initial activities of making the case for sport for all.

The project also wants to create an Interact Plus label to provide an incentive for ISOs to promote sport for all.

An advisory board has been appointed, which includes the different ISOs, to help ensure the completion of the goals.

"The inclusion of ISOs in the project is of utmost importance to ensure measures that will encourage them to promote Sport for All are in place," read an Interact Plus statement.