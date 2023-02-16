State Secretary for Budapest Balázs Fürjes has decided to step down from his role as a Bureau member for World Aquatics with Olympic champion Sándor Wladár nominated to replace him.

The Hungarian official has taken to social media to announce his decision, saying that "a nice task is awaiting someone else".

Fürjes revealed that he has proposed for a new representative from Hungary to replace him on the World Aquatics Bureau.

"I have suggested to the Hungarian Swimming Association (MÚSZ) and the Hungarian Water Polo Association (MVLSZ) that from now on, someone else should represent our country under the leadership of World Aquatics,” Fürjes posted on Facebook.

"My mandate has expired, the alliances must re-delegate and I have informed Presidents Sándor Wladár and Norbert Madaras that I cannot take on the continuation.

"Two years ago, the domestic alliances nominated me with unanimous support.

"I am grateful to them for their trust and their joint work."

Hungarian Swimming Association Sándor Wladár has been nominated to replace Balázs Fürjes on the World Aquatics Bureau ©Balázs Fürjes

Fürjes cited his busy schedule, holding a number of high-ranking posts as the reason for his decision to step away from World Aquatics.

Among those include being Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Budapest.

He is also co-chair of Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships Organising Committee and is on the Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2023 Olympic Games.

"All three jobs want a lot to come home and come with a lot of travelling," said Fürjes.

"This summer, I certainly wouldn't be able to be there, for example, at the most important FINA event in 2023, the World Championships in Fukuoka and the congress that makes important decisions.

"The place where you need to lobby for Hungarian water sports the most.

"In good conscience, the task cannot be undertaken in this way, someone else has to carry on the baton."

Balázs Fürjes was co-chair of the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships Organising Committee ©Balázs Fürjes

Fürjes was first elected as a Bureau member of World Aquatics, previously known as the International Swimming Federation - FINA - in February 2015.

During his time at the International Federation, Fürjes has overseen the development of the Duna Arena in Budapest and was co-chairman of the Organising Committees for both the 2021 European Aquatics Championships and 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

"With a common force, we have achieved the fact that today there is a Hungarian member in all relevant committee of World Aquatics," added Fürjes.

"Now we are strong not only in the pool but also in sports diplomacy.

"It is really an honour to work for swimming and water polo for years with our Olympic champions with the domestic associations.

"Although I can’t take FINA representation right now, of course sports can count on me, we won’t say goodbye."

Olympic gold medallist Sándor Wladár has been proposed to replace Balázs Fürjes on the World Aquatics Bureau ©Getty Images

According to Hungarian news website Nemzeti Sport, the 59-year-old Wladár, the MÚSZ President, has been nominated by the national governing body to replace Fürjes on the World Aquatics Bureau.

Wladár, winner of the Olympic gold medal in men's 200 metres backstroke Moscow 1980, has led MÚSZ since September 2017 and is a European Aquatics Bureau member.

It is also mooted that Madaras, the MVLSZ President, could join European Aquatics as a Bureau member should Wladár succeed Fürjes at World Aquatics.

"The Bureau acknowledges the work done by the Deputy Minister in the past twenty months, as he, among others, has taken on a huge role in bringing the 2022 FINA World Championships to Hungary," said Wladár.

"In addition, he was co-chairman of the Organising Committee of the LEN European Championship in 2020, which was later postponed to 2021, but his relationship with domestic water sports dates back significantly earlier.

"He has indelible merits in that the wonderful new home of swimming, the Duna Arena, was born, and the Császár-Komjád and Hajós Alfréd National Sports Swimming Pools were renovated.

"As the head of the application, he made our candidacy for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships and the 2027 FINA World Championships a success."

insidethegames has contacted World Aquatics for comment.