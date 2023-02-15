Fans will be able to cycle from the city centre to sporting sites at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as 55 kilometres of bike paths are set to be established.

The paths, dubbed as "Olympilanes", will link venues in Paris to those in the northeastern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis.

Around 30km of the routes have already been completed or are very close while the remainder is planned to be finished closer to the Games scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

The Paralympics are then due to follow from August 28 to September 8.

The French capital already features 130km of cycle paths before the additions which city Mayor Anne Hidalgo says will be a great legacy for the city.

Camille Hanuise, a campaigner for more bicycles in Paris, welcomed the news.

"Just two years ago, the idea of cycling up to the Olympic sites was unthinkable," she said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expects the cycle paths to leave a lasting legacy in the capital ©Getty Images

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris used concrete barriers and yellow bollards to create temporary bike routes.

However, they were received poorly with some calling the "coronalanes" a scar on the city.

Deputy Mayor of Paris David Belliard claims that all of the new cycling paths will be made durable afterwards to be able to withstand year-round weather conditions and ensure they can remain in place.

To accommodate Games visitors, around 10,000 bike racks are due to be placed outside key sport sites.

Another 3,000 permanent parking spots will be added near the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Paris' bicycle rental scheme 'Vélib', which has been in operation since 2007, is also set to add at least 3,000 bikes to its fleet for the Games.