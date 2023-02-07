Sports advertising and entertainment agency Van Wagner has been announced as the official sport presentation partner of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Para pan American Games.

The company will oversee detailed programming for the sporting events, medal ceremonies, development of video, graphics, and content to educate and engage spectators.

Entertainment and artist performances, music, audio and lighting will also be handled by the company.

"We are proud to work with the Van Wagner team whose experience in sport presentation and multisport events is recognized worldwide," said Gianna Cunazza, chief executive of Santiago 2023.

"Together, we will elevate the Games to new levels and share the celebration with the rest of the world."

Van Wagner was the sport presentation partner during the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and the Cali Valle 2021 Junior Pan American Games.

Other events handled by the company include Olympic, Paralympic and Youth Olympic Games, Arab Games, NFL Super Bowl, US Open tennis, World University Games, Formula 1 and The World Games.

"We’ll be there to help create an electrifying atmosphere for the athletes, and memorable experiences for the millions of families and fans who travel to Chile or tune-in to watch and cheer from around the globe," chief executive of Van Wagner's production division, Paul Kalil, said.

The Pan American Games is scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.