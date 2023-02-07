Athletes from more than 30 nations are set to compete in the African Road Cycling and Paracycling Championships in Accra.

The event, scheduled to run from tomorrow until February 17, is set to serve as a preparatory competition for the African Games that are due to be staged in the Ghanaian capital later this year.

Shaaban Mohammed, secretary general of the Ghana Cycling Federation, said the event would act as a "big platform" to the country to prepare for this year's Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in Scotland.

"It would also serve as preparations and qualifications for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and ensure Ghana makes a huge mark," added Mohammed in a report by the Ghanaian Times.

Competition at the African Road Cycling and Paracycling Championships is due to take place across elite, junior, youth and under-23 categories.

Ghana is holding the event for the first time and has designed a course that will see cyclists travel through Olebu, Ablekuma and Pokuase within Accra.

Rwanda have sent a six-strong team to participate in the men’s elite race headed by Moise Mugisha.

Other nations that are set to be represented include Egypt, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Cycling is one of 24 medal sports on the programme for the Accra 2023 African Games.

Question marks remain over the staging of the Games due to the financial crisis facing the West African nation.

Ghana has managed to secure a $3 billion (£2.5 billion/€2.8 billion) bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the end of last year.

But, under conditions set out by the IMF, the Ghanaian Government must restructure its public debt, but it will need bondholders to agree to the changes, which is proving difficult.