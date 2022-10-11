The executive chairman of the Accra 2023 African Games Organising Committee Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has praised the Ghana Cycling Association (GCA) for its efforts to develop the sport.

Ghana is due to stage the multi-sport event for the first time next year, and Ofosu-Asare expressed hope that the hosts could earn a medal in cycling.

"With the enthusiasm and excitement I have observed among these national cyclists, with a little support, we can get a medal at the Games next year," he insisted, as reported by Ghanaian publication the Daily Graphic.

He praised the GCA's technical department for its work in organising recent competitions across the country, claiming that "cycling is on the ascendancy and we must all enjoy it and support it" at the Osagyefo Criterium held around the Accra Stadium.

Ghana did not have a participating athlete in cycling at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but was represented at the last edition of the African Games in Rabat in 2019.

Nine athletes represented Ghana in cycling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Kwaku Ofosu-Asare expressed hope that the hosts could medal at next year's African Games ©Getty Images

It had nine competitors in cycling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cycling has been on the African Games programme at every edition, with South Africa leading the all-time medals table.

Next year's Games in Ghana's capital Accra are due to be held from August 4 to 19.

Uncertainty has surrounded the Games, with the Association of African Sports Confederations threatening what could be a damaging boycott if a row with the African Union is not resolved and concerns expressed over the pace of construction in Borteyman and renovation of the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.