Romario Henry and Ali Sesay have been sentenced to prison for a combined total of 27 years after being found guilty of robbing British cycling legend Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta at knifepoint at their family home last November.

A judgement was made at Chelmsford Crown Court today with Henry jailed for 15 years and Sesay for 12 years.

The court heard how the two men, wearing balaclavas, broke into Cavendish’s home in the early hours of November 21 while the couple were asleep.

Henry and Sesay robbed a number of items, including two Richard Mille watches that are said to be worth a combined value of £700,000 ($840,000/€783,000) as well as two phones and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

According to a report by The Mirror, the court were also told that Cavendish had been threatened with a knife.

Peta said her husband had been "dragged from his feet and started punching him" before "one of them held a large black knife to his throat and they said 'where’s the watches' and 'do you want me to stab you?'"

Two watches worth a combined £700,000 were stolen from Mark Cavendish's home ©Essex Police

Henry, aged 31 from Lewisham in south-east London, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty after a trial and jailed for 15 years.

Sesay, aged 28 from Rainham in Kent, admitted two counts of robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

It is reported by The Mirror that judge David Turner told the court that this was a "planned, targeted, orchestrated, ruthless offending aimed at an internationally known sportsman and his wife".

Sesay also pleaded guilty to six separate firearms offences and was jailed for a further eight years which will be served consecutive to the 12-year jail sentence for robbery.

Cavendish won an Olympic silver medal for Britain in the men's omnium track cycling event at Rio 2016, and a gold for the Isle of Man in the men's scratch at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

He was road race world champion in 2011 and is a three-time madison world champion.

The 37-year-old recently joined the Astana Qazaqstan team, and needs one more Tour de France stage victory to break the all-time record.

He is currently level with Belgium's Eddie Merckx on 34 stage victories.