Mark Cavendish has been selected for the Isle of Man's team for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Mark Cavendish highlights the Isle of Man's 32-strong athlete delegation for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Cavendish, who won scratch gold at Melbourne 2006, is one of 13 cyclists set to represent the island in the West Midlands later this year.

Tara Donnelly is set to make her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games as the Isle of Man's sole gymnast after participating in 2014.

"The CGA would like to congratulate all the athletes selected to represent the Isle of Man," said Commonwealth Games Association Isle of Man President Basil Bielich.

"Our sporting community has risen to the challenges presented by COVID and the restrictions on participation in sport over the last two years, and we believe we have been able to select a very strong team to represent the Island."

"For these Games, we implemented a new process of selection which was designed to enable athletes to plan their preparation and training programmes with more certainty and confidence.

"We have also been extremely grateful for the support that Isle of Man Sport has given us.

"We are working closely together to give our athletes as much support as possible.

"Our plans for our participation in Birmingham and supporting activities are well underway.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay visits the Isle of Man on June 15 and 16, and our CGA fundraiser dinner at the Villa Marina on June 16 offers everyone the chance to support Team Isle of Man before they head to Birmingham."

As well as Donnelly, other sole participants named for the Isle of Man are shuttler Jessica Li, Kimberly Dean in Para powerlifting and triathlete Niall Caley.