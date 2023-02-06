Koleje Małopolskie, regional rail operators in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, has unveiled three trains promoting Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.

European Games motto "We are unity" and logos can be seen mainly on trains in the Kraków airport - Kraków Główny - Wieliczka Rynek-Kopalnia route.

The idea behind this is to attract tourists visiting the 13th-century Wieliczka Salt Mine to comeback for the multi-sport event.

The Games will also be promoted on LCD monitors in the trains.

"Recently, we met here [Koleje Małopolskie facility] on the occasion of the opening of this most modern railway technical base in the country," said Witold Kozłowski, marshal of the Małopolskie Voivodeship.

"Today, in the same place, we are announcing the next stage of promotion of the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

"Not only among the inhabitants of the province, but also among foreign tourists.

"Our activities will now be intensified both in the region and abroad."

European Games Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak expressed his delight in the promotions.

With rail transport expected to be used during the Games, plans to introduce an information point at the main railway station in Kraków is going on.

Shuttle services has been planned from the station to the official accommodation hotels and Games Village.

"From the very beginning, we treated the European Games as an opportunity to promote the Małopolska region," Nowak said.

"Then came very difficult times - first the pandemic, then the war in Ukraine.

"In this context, the promotion of the region through sport becomes even more important.

"We want to reach as wide as possible with our message and positive sports emotions. We want to prove that Małopolska is beautiful and safe.

"That is why the slogan of the Games 'We are unity' gains an additional, deep meaning."