Key discussions have taken place in Belgrade about preparations for the artistic swimming competition at this year's European Games in Kraków and Małopolska.

Artistic swimming, and diving, were confined to junior competitions at the first two editions of European Games - Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019 - but will be senior events during the 2023 edition, due to open on June 21 and conclude on July 2.

For 2023 artistic swimming competitions will take place in the city of Oświęcim after the European Olympic Committees initially struggled to find a pool closer to the hub of the Games.

"We’re very excited to be part of the broader group in a multi-sport event because artistic swimming really benefits from the profile and extra visibility," said Maria Ramos, vice-chair of the European Aquatics (LEN) Technical Artistic Swimming Committee.

"There have been challenges finding a pool which is suitable and perhaps there was a little feeling that we were a little behind schedule but the team have done a couple of site visit and concerns have been addressed.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the good momentum and progress continue over the next couple of months."

Key figures from the European Aquatics Technical Artistic Swimming Committee and the LEN Office met in Belgrade to discuss, among other things, preparations for the 2023 European Games in Poland ©LEN

Ramos was also enthusiastic about the meeting with LEN’s new executive director Patrice Coste and LEN aquatic sports director Apostolos Tsagkarakis, who she said shared their vision for the future of the organisation.

"It was really good for us to meet them and get an understanding about the new structure as well as the new direction of LEN," she said.

"Sometimes we as a discipline have felt a little left behind, so it was really positive to hear their ideas, their vision and also being more visible.

"Also what was really important was hearing about the collaboration across all disciplines, which was really refreshing."

Coste, who officially began his new dxecutive director role in December, was equally enthusiastic about his experience in Belgrade.

"It was important and interesting for me to see first-hand the passion and commitment from the committee members and interact with them on the future of their sport in a friendly and collaborative atmosphere," he said.

Artistic swimming featured in the first two editions of the European Games, at Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019, but was only junior competition ©Getty Images

Delegates also used the opportunity to review the Roma 2022 European Aquatics Championships and the LEN Clinic, which was attended by over 140 artistic swimming experts from nearly 30 National Federations in October.

As part of the latter element was a wider discussion about the implementation of the new World Aquatics [formerly known as FINA] rules which will be used for the first time in European competition this year.

"“Our common feedback was that it was a fruitful discussion with a wonderful potential in sight for the near future" said Tsagkarakis.

"Keep an eye of what European Artistic Swimming has to offer in 2023 and you will be astounded."