Hašek slams NHL for appearance of Russian star's son in Breakaway Challenge

Czech Republic Olympic ice hockey gold medallist Dominik Hašek has launched a scathing attack of the National Hockey League (NHL) for allowing Russian star Alex Ovechkin’s son to participate in its All Stars Skills Competition.

Washington Capital forward Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby put their rivalry to one side to team up in the NHL Breakaway Challenge when they faced former Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Ovechkin’s four-year-old son Sergei then made a surprise appearance on the ice as he scored past Luongo in the event that the NHL says allows "shooters mix creativity with entertainment while trying to score on a breakaway".

Hašek, the goaltender for the Czech team that claimed men’s gold at Nagano 1998, took to social media to hit out at the NHL’s decision while Ukraine remains under attack from Russian forces.

"The NHL has sunk to rock bottom," wrote Hašek on Twitter.

"Letting Ovechkin's son perform on the ice at the NHL All-Star is spitting in the face of approximately 500 killed, thousands injured and tens of thousands of kidnapped Ukrainian children.

"The NHL and [commissioner] Gary Bettman must pay for this heinous act."

Ovechkin has been named in the NHL first All-Star team on eight occasions and is just 83 goals short of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record having amassed 812 in 1,326 games.

The 37-year-old, who has been playing for Washington Capitals since 2005, said it was a “special moment” to take the ice with his son.

"The fans love it," said Ovechkin.

"We both love it.

"It’s great for the game.

"It’s great for both of us and obviously Sergei as well."

Crosby added: "I don’t even think that was rehearsed.

"I think that was pure joy."

Ovechkin represented Russia in three Winter Olympics at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 and helped the country become world champions in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

The forward was a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his re-election campaign in 2017.

Speaking in February last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin called for an end to the war.

"It doesn’t matter who is in the war - Russia, Ukraine, different countries - I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world," said Ovechkin.

Alex Ovechkin has faced criticism for his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin ©Getty Images

Hašek, who played for a number of NHL clubs during his career, issued a lengthy open letter in December calling on sporting organisations including the International Olympic Committee to stop Russian athletes from participating in international competitions.

"By tolerating the participation of Russian athletes, every competition organized by you knowingly donates billions of dollars to Russia to advertise its aggressive policy," said Hašek.

"It is a fact that every citizen, and therefore every athlete, represents their country.

"So, every athlete has a huge advertising and marketing value for that country.

"That value is greater the more recognised the competition and the more successful the athlete.

"Every state uses that to its advantage to promote its political interests and goals.

"We all know very well that the interest of the aggressive Russian policy associated with war crimes, including the genocide of Ukrainian children, is an offensive war with the aim of acquiring new territories at the expense of a democratic country.

"Thereby destroying all values that form the basis of our democratic culture.

"By allowing Russian players to enter your competitions, you have decided to support all of this."

insidethegames has contacted the NHL for comment.