American Olympic figure skating gold medallist Nathan Chen has been named the Most Valuable Skater for 2023 at the International Skating Union (ISU) Skating Awards, 12 months after winning the men's title at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The three-time world champion claimed the Olympic gold medal by over 20 points, in front of Japanese duo Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno.

This time, Chen claimed the accolade in front of French ice dance Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova, who was victorious in the controversial women's event.

Shcherbakova was not invited to the event in Zürich because of "security concerns".

Papadakis and Cizeron did not end the day empty-handed, winning the award for Most Entertaining Program thanks to their contemporary style by blending the John Legend songs Made To Love and U Move, I Move.

Mexican Donovan Carrillo and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan were runners-up.

American Ilia Malinin received the Special Achievement Award for becoming the first skater to perform a quadruple axel at the US International Figure Skating Classic and has since repeated the feat.

Ilia Malinin became the first figure skater to land a quadruple axel in history ©Getty Images

Germany's Katarina Witt won the Lifetime Achievement Award after claiming back-to-back Olympic titles in 1984 and 1988, as well as four world titles and six consecutive European gold medals.

Patrice Lauzon has been named Coach of the Year after helping Papadakis and Cizeron to gold and the Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue to bronze in ice dance at Beijing 2022.

He had 11 teams at the Games, including six in the top 10 of the discipline.

Shae-Lynn Bourne received the Best Choreographer prize for putting together routines from the likes of Malinin and South Korean Jun-Hwan Cha; while Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates were credited with the Best Costume accolade.

Finally, American Isabeau Levito was named Best Newcomer after becoming the 2022 world junior champion and later gaining two silver medals on the ISU Grand Prix senior circuit and becoming a senior national champion for the first time.