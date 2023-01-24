RUSADA waiting to receive full text of Valieva drugs ruling before deciding whether or not to appeal

A decision will be made in the next few days by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on whether or not to challenge a decision to effectively clear figure skater Kamila Valieva of a doping offence which would allow her to keep the Olympic gold medal she won at Beijing 2022.

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova today told the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports in Moscow that they expected to receive the full text of a decision by a Disciplinary Commission that there was "no fault or negligence" on the part of Valieva after she tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine.

Instead of imposing a four-year suspension, which the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had called for, Valieva’s only punishment should be to be disqualified and stripped of the title she had won at the Russian Championships in Saint Petersburg on December 25 - the day she returned the positive sample.

Valieva, who was only 15 at the time she tested positive, was the star of the Russian Olympic Committee team that in February won the team gold medals at Beijing 2022, ahead of the United States and Japan.

But, after insidethegames exclusively revealed that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance, the medal ceremony was cancelled, and the medals have not been awarded.

WADA, supported by the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union, have already revealed they plan to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova has revealed that they are waiting for the full text of the ruling on Kamila Valieva before they will make a decision on whether they will appeal or not ©RUSADA

But Loginova has not ruled out that RUSADA will challenge the decision of its own panel.

"All of you have seen the official WADA press release," she told the Committee, Russia’s official state news agency TASS reported.

"We are waiting for the full text of the decision from the Disciplinary Committee and will take further measures.

"It will be in the near future.

"There are several cases when RUSADA challenged the decision of its own Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee.

"We must familiarise ourselves with the conclusions and arguments."