The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed 22 sports for the initial Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics programme, with sport climbing and surfing events still on the shortlist for additional inclusion.

It comes after an extensive application and review process, followed by approval from the IPC Governing Board.

Of the initial list, there are no new sports added since the programme introduced badminton and taekwondo at Tokyo 2020, replacing sailing and cerebral palsy football.

A record number of applications were made for the 2028 programme, with 33 sports vying for a spot at the Games.

Arm wrestling, cerebral palsy football, golf, karate, dance sport, powerchair football, sailing, wheelchair handball and beach volleyball had applied, but these failed to make the next stage.

The IPC granted LA28 the chance to add climbing or surfing to the Games, being most impressed by their respective requests.

If the LA28 Organising Committee choose to add climbing and surfing to the programme, a final decision will be taken by the IPC by the end of 2023.

"Determining these sports for inclusion to the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation application process was a tremendously difficult job for the IPC Governing Board as we received 33 excellent applications," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"All International Federations who submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their submissions as they underline that all Para sports are getting stronger.

"The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sport programme that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic Movement.

"Under our rules for determining the sport programme, there is an option for a Games Organising Committee to propose one or more sports for inclusion in the Games for the IPC Governing Board to consider.

"We fully support LA28's interest in the Organising Committee's proposed sport process as this could be a significant contribution to drive greater impact of the LA28 Paralympic Games while controlling cost and complexity and achieving our shared goal of cost neutrality across the LA28 budget."

More follows.