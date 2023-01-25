Around $18.5 million (£15 million/€17 million) could be invested in youth sports in Los Angeles in a bid to deliver on pledges made when securing the hosting rights for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

A 200-page plan for 2023-2024 has been tabled by the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP) to secure the funding provided by the LA 2028 Organising Committee as part of the city’s 2028 Youth Sports Program Partnership agreement.

The move comes after Los Angeles 2028 pledged in 2017 to commit $160 million (£130 million/€147 million) of International Olympic Committee advanced funds to enhance access to sports for the city’s youth over the years leading up to the Games.

Under the plans, the RAP is looking to use around $11.4 million (£9.2 million/€10.5 million) to support recreational leagues and classes at 123 sites including archery, karate, climbing, triathlon and fencing as well as five pilot programmes.

It is also proposed that $1.8 million (£1.5 million/€1.7 million) will be used to help swimming classes in 53 sites and $1 million (£810,000/€920,000) for swimming in LA.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is hoping to use the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an opportunity to get more youngsters involved in sport ©RAP

Athletics, surfing, kayaking, judo, tennis, golf, skateboarding, equestrian, marathon and teqball are other sports that are expected to benefit should the funding be approved by the City of Los Angeles.

The RAP also wants to use $250,000 (£200,000/€230,000) for the services of the United States Center for SafeSport to provide training and tools to "ensure the safety of all youth participants" and $780,000 (£630,000/€720,000) for use on the "development of marketing, outreach and branding resources".

"Through the YSP [Youth Sports Programme], RAP is using the funding provided by LA 2028 to directly support and increase citywide youth participation in quality sport and fitness programming by removing financial barriers limiting access to participation," the proposal from the RAP read.

"The YSP is structured to overcome these barriers to participation, including considerations to achieve gender equity and to increase access and opportunity for all young people, particularly the economically disadvantaged and physically impaired and to ensure enduring health and wellness benefits for all communities in the City of Los Angeles."

To read the full report click here.