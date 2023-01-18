Organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics have begun the hunt for a vice-president of sustainability for what they have described as the "the largest peacetime gathering in the history of the world."

The full-time post carries a salary of $200,000 to $267,000 (£161,000/€184,000 to £215,000/€246,000).

"The ideal candidate will have a strong grounding in and a broad view of what it means to operate sustainably and responsibly, particularly around the delivery of large events," the job specification stated.

"The candidate should be passionate about environmental sustainability, circular economy, environmental justice and leaving a positive legacy for the people of Los Angeles."

The successful applicant will be expected to "manage compliance with and mapping to sustainability-related commitments," and to ensure that activities comply with the Host City Contract, signed by LA28 with the International Olympic Committee and also work closely with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The Athletes Village used at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver has been hailed as a good example of sustainability ©Getty Images

LA 2028 will expect the individual appointed to lead a policy of "radical re-use, negative environmental impact and contribute to a healthy environment in our local community."

The role requires a minimum of 15 years experience in strategic planning roles and a masters degree or equivalent.

The first stage of the application process requires candidates to submit a resume (curriculum vitae) although each may later be asked to make a case study presentation.

The original Los Angeles application had been for 2024 before a joint award was made with Paris for the next two Olympics.

They had presented a Sustainability Vision digital book which promised to "deliver the greenest Games in history".