The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have received the full details of the decision to effectively clear figure Kamila Valieva after she failed a drugs test and allow her to keep the Olympic gold medal from Beijing 2022, it has been reported.

The reasoned decision from the independent RUSADA Anti-Disciplinary Committee is now set to be studied by both organisations before they decide whether or not to appeal against the controversial verdict.

"We have received the reasoning part of the decision in the Valieva case," WADA confirmed to Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

RUSADA received the documents at the same time as WADA.

"We received the full text of the decision on the figure skater's case from the Committee," a RUSADA spokesperson told TASS.

"We will need some time to study the document, after which we will decide on further actions."

Disqualification from the 2021 Russian Championships, the event where event where Kamila Valieva tested positive, should be her only punishment, the RUSADA Anti-Disciplinary Committee has ruled ©Olympic Channel

Earlier this month, WADA announced that the RUSADA Disciplinary Commission had ruled that there was "no fault or negligence" on the part of Valieva after she tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian Championships in Saint Petersburg on December 25 in 2021.

Instead of imposing a four-year suspension, which WADA had called for, it was decided that Valieva’s only punishment should be to be disqualified and stripped of the Russian title.

Valieva, who was only 15 at the time she tested positive, was the star of the Russian Olympic Committee team that in February won the team gold medals at Beijing 2022, ahead of the United States and Japan.

But, after insidethegames exclusively revealed that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance, the medal ceremony was cancelled, and the medals have not been awarded.

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova had already revealed that they may appeal the decision of its own Disciplinary Committee.

WADA, supported by the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union, have already revealed they plan to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.