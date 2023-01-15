IOC urges quick resolution to Valieva case so that Beijing 2022 medals can be awarded

A call to resolve the doping case involving Kamila Valieva "as soon as possible" has been made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) so that the team medals from Beijing 2022 can be distributed.

A Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Valieva committed an anti-doping rule violation but was not to blame for it and should not have Olympic results annulled.

Valieva, who was only 15 at the time, was the star of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the team gold medals at Beijing 2022, ahead of the United States and Japan.

But, after insidethegames exclusively revealed after the event that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance at the Russian Championships on December 25, the medal ceremony was cancelled, and the medals have not been awarded.

The case seems certain to drag on for several months more after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that it planned to appeal against the RUSADA decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Olympic medals for the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022 were not awarded in the Chinese capital because of the doping case involving 15-year-old Kamila Valieva ©Getty Images

Nathen Chen, a member of the US team at Beijing 2022, admitted that the delay is frustrating but they are "just waiting on the results."

The IOC are urging for a decision to be made.

"The IOC welcomes WADA's announcement to conduct a full review of RUSADA's decision in order to consider further action and the possibility of resolving the case as soon as possible without further undue delay," the IOC said in a statement.

"Since this concerns a test that was conducted outside the Olympic Games, but which has an impact on the results in the team tournament and individual competitions at Beijing Winter Olympics, the IOC hopes that the case will be resolved as soon as possible.

"This is also in the interests of all participants, especially athletes who have not yet been able to receive their medals from the Games in 2022.

"Only the completion of the case will allow the International Skating Union to establish the final results of the team tournament and the IOC to decide on the distribution of medals."