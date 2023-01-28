The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) is to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly to discuss whether to boycott Paris 2024 if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

The agenda for the meeting, scheduled to take place on Friday (February 3), was published by People's Deputy of Ukraine Zhan Beleniuk, who won Olympic wrestling gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the men's 87 kilograms category.

"On February 3, an Extraordinary General Assembly of the NOC of Ukraine will be held regarding a possible boycott of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return to international sports arenas until the end of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Beleniuk wrote, as reported by Ukrainian news website Tribuna.

insidethegames understands that one of the items on the agenda is "consultations with National Federations and sport stakeholders on the eventual boycott of Olympic Games 2024 in Paris should Russian and Belarus athletes be allowed to compete internationally before the war of Russia against Ukraine is put to an end."

Ukraine’s Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait warned on Thursday (January 26) that Ukraine would consider boycotting the Games if athletes from Russia and Belarus were allowed to compete, in a message on his personal Facebook page.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, tweeted an invitation to IOC President Thomas Bach to visit the war-affected city of Bakhmut "to see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist" ©Getty Images

Earlier in the week insidethegames' exclusively revealed that Guttsait had told International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during a conference call involving several National Olympic Committees that athletes from Russia were serving in the country's armed forces and they were "killing our people."

News of the NOCU's Extraordinary General Assembly comes a few days after the IOC claimed that the vast majority of participants in consultation calls wanted a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to enable them to compete at Paris 2024.

The Olympic Council of Asia has offered to facilitate athletes from Russia and Belarus at its Paris 2024 qualifying events, and reiterated its invitation in response to the IOC’s latest statement.

The IOC said in reply that the offer was "welcomed and appreciated" but added that each International Federation was the "sole authority" of its own competitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last night tweeted an invitation to Bach to visit the war-torn city of Bakhmut to "see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist."

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for a comment.