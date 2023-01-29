Former President Caithness becomes first honorary member of World Curling Federation

Former World Curling Federation (WCF) President Kate Caithness has been named an honorary member of the organisation, becoming the first person in curling to be given this title.

This can be offered by the WCF Board, given to those who have given "significant and outstanding" service to the governing body.

They must have also completed their full term on the Board.

Caithness was President of the WCF for 12 years, stepping down after maxing out her term limits in September 2022.

She was replaced by American Beau Welling.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recognise Kate with this new title," said Welling.

"Making Kate the first recipient of this honorary title was a unanimous and easy decision for the Board.

"There is no-one in our community more deserving.

"Kate's legacy and contribution to curling is unparalleled and her love for our sport was evident in every decision she made during her time at the Federation."

Beau Welling succeeded Kate Caithness as President of the WCF in September ©Getty Images

Prior to her time as head of the governing body, the Scot was also vice-president of the WCF for four years.

Caithness called the honour a "truly humbling moment".

"I am deeply honoured to have my contribution to the Federation and our sport recognised as the first recipient of this newly created title," said Caithness.

"My time with the Federation is very special to me and to become the first 'honorary member of the World Curling Federation' is another truly humbling moment in my curling career."

Caithness became the first female President of an Olympic winter sports International Federation in 2010.

She is also credited with her work in promoting wheelchair curling and getting mixed doubles on to the Olympic programme.