WCF set to elect new President as four vie to follow Caithness

The World Curling Federation (WCF) is due to undergo a change of Presidency at its Congress tomorrow in Lausanne, with four candidates vying to replace Kate Caithness.

The Scot is standing down after leading the governing body for a maximum term limit of 12 years.

Australian Hugh Millikin, Bent Ånund Ramsfjell of Norway, Canada's Graham Prouse and the United States' Beau Welling are all standing, with the election set for the last day of a Congress which started on September 8.

Caithness' exit means that the WCF Executive Board will be left with just one woman from eight positions.

She is one of only four female Presidents of an Olympic International Federation, along with the International Table Tennis Federation's Petra Sörling, Annika Sörenstam from the International Golf Federation, World Triathlon leader Marisol Casado and the International Ski Mountaineering Federation's Regula Meier, who is President on an interim basis.

Improving gender equality is one of Millikin's top priorities.

"Our focus on diversity needs to be doubled and tripled," Millikin told insidethegames.

Kate Caithness has led the World Curling Federation for 12 years ©Getty Images

"My management style is trying to surround myself with different people, different views, different perspective.

"If they [women] haven't put their hands up, then we need to be more proactive."

Millikin is a WCF vice-president representing the Asia-Pacific zone.

Ramsfjell, who is an Olympic curling gold medallist from Salt Lake City 2002, has stated that the WCF needs to look for new and innovative ideas to grow the sport and organisation.

He has served on the WCF Board as vice-president for the last 10 years and since 2014 has been vice-president for Europe.

The 54-year-old became vice-president of the Norwegian Curling Association in 2008, before taking over as President from the following year until 2012, and has been credited with driving an increase in the number of curling rinks and clubs in the country.

Prouse has taken inspiration from Formula 1's rise in popularity after improving its media presence and has vowed to do the same for curling.

Another of Prouse's stated aims is to assist smaller nations to acquire dedicated curling ice, alongside improving stakeholder consultations.

Like Ramsfjell and Millikin, Prouse is a WCF vice-president, representing the Americas.

Welling, from South Carolina, became a Board member of the United States Curling Association in 2007 and served as the country's representative to the WCF from 2010 to 2018.

Welling is a WCF Board member but his term expires at this year's Congress.

He has praised Caithness' Presidency and feels there is "an opportunity with the groundwork Kate has created to take curling to the next level".

In addition to running for President, Welling is seeking re-election to the Board.

Sweden's Helena Lingham and Sergio Mitsuo Vilela of Brazil are also nominated for the Board position.