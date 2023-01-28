England Athletics has provided details of key competition opportunities for athletes who compete in the hurdles, shot put, discus and javelin, looking to gain selection to the Commonwealth Youth Games team in 2023.

The events comprise UK Winter Long Throws event at Loughborough on February 19, Vaxjo International 2 in Vaxjo, Sweden on March 4, Loughborough Opening meeting on April 22, the Trafford Grand Prix meeting at Stretford on May 16, the Loughborough International on May 21, the Age Group Pathway International, venue to be confirmed, on May 27; England Athletics Combined Events at Manchester Sport City on May 27 to 28, the Trafford Grand Prix meeting at Stretford on May 30, Loughborough Open meeting on May 31, Trafford Grand Prix meeting on June 13 and the England Athletics National U20/U23 Championships in Chelmsford from June 17 to 18.

"England Athletics would encourage athletes looking to gain selection to the England Athletics team to enter one or more of these competitions," a release said.

"England team staff will be present at most of these events to meet with athletes, coaches, and parents.

"If you have any queries with regards to the events detailed below, please contact: Scott Grace at [email protected] or Alison Potts [email protected].

"The under-18 age group applies to athletes born in 2006 or 2007."

England Athletics' Commonwealth Youth Games team leader Scott Grace expressed delight in the efforts taken to organise events ©England Athletics

England Athletics' Commonwealth Youth Games team leader Scott Grace commented:

"I am very pleased that England Athletics has worked with several partners to jointly organise a series of U18 competitions in 2023.

"These events will provide unique opportunities for anyone seeking selection for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"We hope that athletes and their coaches use these unique events to help in both their preparation for this major Games and for their long-term development.

"We are working with other competition providers to organise further U18 events and will add these at a later stage, so please check back for the latest version of the competition schedule."

A total of 74 nations are expected to compete in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, from August 4 to 11, with athletics taking place in the Dwight Yorke stadium.