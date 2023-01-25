Former diver Katura Horton-Perinchief has been appointed as Bermuda’s Chef de Mission for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The 39-year-old Horton-Perinchief had competed in women’s springboard diving at Athens 2004, where she finished in 30th position.

She was the first black woman to compete in diving at the Olympics and also the first female to compete for Bermuda in sport at the Games, as well as the first of any gender from her country since Helsinki 1952.

Horton-Perinchief also carried Bermuda's flag at the Closing Ceremony at Athens 2004.

Horton-Perinchief, who spent much of her childhood in Canada, earned a degree in French from the University of Texas in Austin.

Katura Horton-Perinchief is set to return to the Olympic 20 years after making history as the first black woman to compete in diving at the Games at Athens 2004 ©Facebook

"I’m humbled to have been appointed Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," Horton-Perinchief said.

"It is my distinct honour to return to the Olympics in this capacity and to be able to continue to support our athletes as they compete at the pinnacle of sporting excellence,"

Horton-Perinchief is a member of the Bermuda Olympic Association Executive Board.

Her mother, Ellen-Kate Horton, represented Bermuda in softball, while her father, Philip Perinchief, was the Attorney General of Bermuda in 2006 and 2007.

Bermuda have taken part at the Olympics since Berlin 1936 and attended every Games since, apart from Moscow 1980 when they joined the United States-led boycott over the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

Bermuda's only Olympic gold medal so far was won by triathlete Flora Duffy at the re-arranged 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Flora Duffy was one of only two athletes to represent Bermuda at Tokyo 2020, but won her country's first gold medal when she was victorious in the triathlon ©Getty Images

Duffy was one of only two athletes that the British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean sent to the Japanese capital.

The other one was rower Dara Alizadeh, who part in the single sculls event.

It was the smallest team to represent Bermuda at the Olympics.

Duffy's gold was only Bermuda's second Olympic medal, with boxer Clarence Hill having won a bronze in the heavyweight division at Montreal 1976.

Horton-Perinchief is predicting a bigger team will travel from Bermuda to Paris 2024.

"We have a number of talented Bermudian athletes on track and working hard to reach qualifying standards, so I anticipate the selection of a highly skilled, highly capable team ready to perform very well in Paris with Bermuda on their backs," she said.