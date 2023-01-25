A Michael Jordan 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch autograph card has been sold for $840,000 (£680,000/€770,000) at an auction.

It makes it the sixth-highest selling card featuring the double Olympic gold medallist.

The card is from 1997, a year before Jordan’s second retirement, but features a piece of his 1992 National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star game jersey along with his jersey.

A total of 23 were distributed, which is the same jersey number the six-time NBA champion wore through his career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

This latest card, sold at a PWCC auction, was graded mint/near mint (BSG 8) by Beckett.

The autograph received a "pristine" score of 10.

"This is one of the most difficult Michael Jordan cards on the planet to acquire," Jesse Craig, vice-president of sales at PWCC Marketplace said.

"It's actually really difficult to get a high autograph grade.

"A lot of these come in 8 auto grades, 9 auto grades.

"These might hit the auction blocks once every few years."

A patch of the jersey Michael Jordan wore during the 1992 All-Star game in Orlando was included as part of the card ©Getty Images

Jordan registered a team-high of 18 points for the East during the All-Star game in Orlando in 1992.

That was the year Jordan won his second Olympic gold medal in Barcelona, adding it to the one he had been awarded at Los Angeles 1984.

In the All-Star game, Jordan also added one rebound, five assists and two steals.

The East team lost to Magic Johnson's West squad 153-113.

One of Jordan’s rookie cards was sold for $1.008 million (£818,000/€928,000) at auction house Christie's last summer.

In September, a Jordan jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record $10.1 million (£8.2 million/€9.3 million) at auction.

The following month, a Wizards shooting shirt from his final career game sold privately for $900,000 (£729,000/€827,000).