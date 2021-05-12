A game-worn jersey belonging to Michael Jordan from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina has sold for record $1.38 million (£975,000/€1.13 million) by Heritage Auctions.

It is the only known jersey photo-matched to Jordan's 1982-1983 season with the North Carolina Tar Heels when he was named Sporting News' National Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The same jersey sold for a then-record $63,500 (£45,000/€52,250) at auction in 1999.

This latest sale broke the previous record for a Jordan jersey when a full, game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform from Jordan's 1986-1987 season was sold for $480,000 (£340,000/€395,000) in October, also at Heritage Auctions.

"As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said.

Jordan, a six-time National Basketball Association champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is a Basketball Hall of Famer who owns the Charlotte Hornets.

He also won two Olympic gold medals, at Los Angeles 1984 and Barcelona 1992.

Other NBA jerseys have also fetched impressive sums.

One worn by the late Kobe Bryant sold for $338,000 (£239,000/€278,000) and another from LeBron James more than $630,000 (£445,000/€519,000).

But there still some way to go to beat the all-time sports jersey record sale price set in 2019.

That particular honour belongs to historic baseball icon Babe Ruth.

His jersey, thought to have been worn between 1928 and 1930, sold for $5.64 million (£3.98 million/€4.64 million) in April 2019.

That eclipsed the previous record, also held by Ruth, of $4.4 million (£3.1 million/€3.6 million) by a 1920s' won jersey.