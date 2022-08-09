The PlayLA Youth Adaptive Sports Summer Season started today with Para surfing camps, Para equestrian lessons and wheelchair tennis classes.

Run by the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, the initiative was launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee to make sports more accessible for kids in the area.

The Venice Beach Recreation Center hosted the para surfing camp along with Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The inclusive camp with instructors worked with five kids, where an introduction to using adaptive surf boards was held.

It is set to continue on August 20 and September 17.

Para equestrian classes were held in RideOn’s facility at Chatsworth after the first clinic last month that saw participants learn and practice the sport.

Who's ready to have fun! Join PlayLA’s Youth Adaptive Sports Program this summer for inclusive Wheelchair Tennis classes for youth with disabilities ages 5-17 at no cost!

All skill levels are welcome to participate!

We can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/xXcnosGYty — City of LA Department of Recreation and Parks (@LACityParks) July 28, 2022

The Para equestrian lessons have been scheduled to continue on Saturday’s during the summer.

Kids with physical disabilities also tried out wheelchair tennis classes at Studio City Recreation Center, with support from the Triumph Foundation.

The next class will be held on August 20 with two more planned on September 10 and 17 at Glassell Rec Center.

"We are sincerely grateful to LA28, the IOC and all of our providers and partners for helping us bring PlayLA to life," City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks general manager Jimmy Kim said.

"Through the Department of Recreation and Parks, the Youth Adaptive Sports Program is removing barriers to participation and providing equitable programming for an underserved community."