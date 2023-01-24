The United States' Mikaela Shiffrin has broken the record for most wins in the women's International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup after notching the 83rd victory of her career at the giant slalom victory Kronplatz today.

Shiffrin drew level with compatriot Lindsey Vonn on 82 World Cup wins when she won the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on January 8, her eighth this season.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has competed in four events since, and surpassed Vonn on her fifth attempt with the best time on both runs on the Erta course in the Italian resort.

The 27-year-old set the standard in the first run with 58.72sec, 0.13 seconds quicker than Switzerland's Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline, Lara Gut-Behrami.

Gut-Behrami put pressure on Shiffrin's second run after a superb 1min 2.21sec effort, but the American was not to be denied, and responded with a 1:01.89 to take the historic win.

Shiffrin finished in a combined 2:00.61, 0.45 seconds quicker than Gut-Behrami.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US was quickest on both runs in Kronplatz to triumph by 0.45 seconds ©Getty Images

The podium in Kronplatz was completed by home favourite and Olympic silver medallist Federica Brignone, who clocked 58.99 on her first run and clung on to third place despite a 1:03.05, which was only the 14th fastest time on the second.

Brignone finished in 2:02.04 overall, 1.43 seconds adrift of Shiffrin and 0.22 clear of Slovakia's Petra Vlhová in fourth.

Shiffrin was ecstatic after breaking the record.

Her first victory had come a slalom event in Åre in Sweden in December 2012.

This was Shiffrin's first victory in Kronplatz since January 2019.

"It’s hard to find words actually," she told Eurosport.

"I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings.

"During the day it’s stressful, sometimes peaceful, sometimes nervous, sometimes excited."

Shiffrin is the only skier to have won a race in all six FIS Alpine Ski World Cup disciplines - 51 in the slalom, 18 in the giant slalom, five in the super-G, three in the downhill and one in the Alpine combined.

She is just three victories short of the overall men's and women's record held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories from 1975 to 1989.

The result in Kronplatz also continued Shiffrin's bid for a fifth overall Crystal Globe.

She has held the overall lead since the first race in Levi, and now has 1,417 points, giving her a big lead advantage over Gut-Behrami who has 861.

Kronplatz is due to host a second giant slalom race tomorrow.