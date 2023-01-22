Switzerland's Daniel Yule was consistent across two legs of slalom at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup for his sixth victory in the discipline in Kitzbühel.

Finishing seventh after the first leg, a solid second run put him top of the standings with a combined time of 1min 44.63sec.

Austrian Manuel Feller led at the halfway stage and was the last to come down the slopes, but skied out, giving Yule the victory.

Britain's Dave Ryding pulled out the fastest second run to give him the silver medal and the sixth podium of his career.

The 36-year-old was 16th at the halfway stage, but managed to edge ahead of several contenders who slowed on their second run.

He finished 0.40sec behind Yule and 0.01 in front of Norwegian Lucas Braathen, the bronze medallist.

Another 0.01 behind Braathen was fourth-placed Linius Strasser of Germany, while Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had the second-quickest run two to jump up to fifth.

Ranghild Mowinckel was victorious in the women's super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo ©Getty Images

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, the season leader, is still missing due to a small injury.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway claimed the third victory of her career, topping the women's super-G standings in 1:23.22.

Cornella Hütter from Austria took the silver medal, 0.30 behind Mowinckel.

Italian Marta Bassino was the bronze medallist, 0.47 behind the leader and 0.03 in front of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who was the event World Cup leader before Mowinckel's victory helped to leapfrog her.

Romane Miradoli of France completed the top five, followed by Elena Curtoni of Italy and American Mikaela Shiffrin.