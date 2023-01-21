Štuhec wins first Alpine Ski World Cup race in over four years in Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill

Ilka Štuhec returned to the top of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup podium for the first time since 2018, with the Slovenian winning her sixth downhill race on the second day of competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Twice this year, the 32-year-old has taken silver in downhill events behind 2018 Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy, but claimed the crown this time, crossing the line in 1min 4.73sec.

Her last victories came back-to-back in Val Gardena in December 2018 in downhill and super-G.

Goggia failed to finish the race.

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway claimed a second podium of her career and matched her best result in a World Cup race, finishing with the silver 0.26 seconds behind the winner.

Her only other medal came two years ago in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in super-G.

On home snow, Elena Curtoni claimed her third podium of the season, with a bronze medal, 0.34 off the pace.

Only 0.05 seconds separated Curtoni down to American Mikaela Shiffrin in seventh.

Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland marginally missed the podium, as did Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, who were one-hundredth of a second behind Curtoni.

Swiss skier Priska Nufer was just in front of Shiffrin, who is still seeking a record 83rd World Cup win.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed their 20th World Cup victory today ©Getty Images

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed his seventh World Cup victory of the season at the men's race in Kitzbühel, as well as his fifth in downhill of 2022-2023.

He kept the pressure on overall leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland in the overall standings, finishing his race in Kitzbühel in a time of 1:56.90.

Johan Clarey from France took the silver medal, 0.67 behind the two-time Beijing 2022 Olympic medallist.

American Travis Ganong was 0.95 behind the leader for the bronze, just in front of Mattia Casse of Italy.

Yesterday's winner Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria finished fifth.

Odermatt missed today with a knee niggle.