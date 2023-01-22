Canada cap off Lake Placid 2023 with ice hockey gold against United States

Canada dominated the United States to win men's ice hockey gold at the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games for the first time since 2013.

Gardiner McDougall's side ensured there would be no repeat of the Miracle on Ice from the 1980 Winter Olympic Games at Herb Brooks Arena in the Olympic Center as his side cruised to a 7-2 win.

It was a breakneck start as they amassed five shots within the first three minutes but US goaltender Ryan Kenny kept them at bay with a series of crucial stops.

The clean sheet lasted just seven minutes with Austen Keating's bullet shot nestling into the back of the net.

Brett Davis then doubled the lead six minutes later, prodding it home on the power play.

The Americans came out swinging in the second period with a high-tempo aggressive style of play that crowds had become accustomed to earlier in the tournament.

They had some good chances but Kai Edmonds was unflappable in the Canadian net to ensure his opposition were scoreless.

A quickfire double from Kyle Bollers and Zachary Lavigne saw Canada go 4-0 up before the crowd erupted at the US' first goal from Samuel Ruffin.

The joy was short lived though, with Adam McCormick lashing home 12 seconds before the end of the second period.

Goals from Matthew Struthers and Tyler Hylland finished the rout while a second American score was bagged by Brendan Mark.

Kazakhstan beat Japan 8-1 to claim the men's ice hockey bronze medal at Lake Placid 2023 ©FISU

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan annihilated Japan 8-1 to win the bronze medal.

Despite the one-sided score-line, the stats were evenly matched as Kazakhstan had 30 shots on goal to Japan's 34 and both teams conceded six penalty minutes apiece.

John Steel Hagenbuch was the first gold medallist of the day as his late surge in the men's 30-kilometres mass start cross-country skiing race.

The American took the lead for the first team on the 16th of 17 laps before registering a winning time of 1hr 12min 48.8sec.

The lead changed hands several times throughout the course of the race, with a breakaway group of 14 sticking together until Hagenbuch's solo charge on the hour mark.

He had established an 18.9-second gap at one point before taking his foot of the gas and crossing the line 2.5 ahead of second-placed Norwegian Magnus Bøe.

Italy's Luca Campagnoni then secured his first medal of the Games with a bronze medal-winning time of 1:12:52.9.

The US almost had a golden double in the day's cross-country action, but Kendall Kramer lost her long-held lead on the line as Estonia's Mariel Pulles pipped her to victory by 0.4 seconds in the women's 15km mass start, with 39:38.4 on the clock.

Kramer had led the race from lap four until the last few metres of lap 11.

Matthäus Pink, right, led an Austrian one-two after beating Dominik Stefan Burgstaller in the men's snowboard parallel slalom final ©FISU

Kazakhstan's Xeniya Shalygina picked up the bronze medal 11.7 off the pace, after spending much of the event battling for silver with Pulles.

The win marks Pulles' second gold of the Games after her women's sprint free win.

She also has silvers from the 5km individual pursuit and 5km individual classic.

In the men's snowboard parallel slalom Matthäus Pink led an Austrian one-two after beating Dominik Stefan Burgstaller in the final while Mykhailo Kharuk added bronze for Ukraine.

Pink's compatriot Carmen Kainz ensured a double for Austria with her win against Flurina Bätschi in the women's parallel slalom.

Another Ukrainian won bronze courtesy of Nadiia Hapatyn.

Today marked the last day of Lake Placid 2023 and saw Japan finishing atop the overall standings with 21 gold, 17 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

South Korea were second and France third with 12 and five golds, respectively.