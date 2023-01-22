The controversial project for the new Cortina Sliding Centre expected to be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has been presented to local authorities.

Luigivalerio Sant'Andrea, the President of the Milan Cortina 2020-2026 Infrastructure Company (SIMICO) and a Government Commissioner, laid out the plans to public authorities and administrations at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Town Hall.

Feedback is due by Friday (January 27), with permission expected to be sought for the project later this year.

The project is not due to be presented to the public by Cortina d'Ampezzo Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi until the "coming weeks".

SIMICO claims that the project is an "essential, non-deferable" work for Milan Cortina 2026, and that the sliding track would be integrated into the local landscape and enhance the culture of winter sports in the region.

"The project, further enhanced by the analysis that emerged during the meeting, meets the highest standards of economic, social and environmental sustainability and satisfies the most advanced technical, sporting and safety requirements," Sant'Andrea said.

"The redevelopment of the seven hectares of the Ronco area solves one of the most evident landscape discontinuities of Cortina, recreating a close connection between the town and its mountain environment.

"The most significant novelty, studied together with the City of Cortina, is the creation of a museum which, with the most advanced multimedia technologies, will narrate the rituals and myths of Cortina, retracing 100 years of sporting, cultural and social memory, symbolically uniting the Olympics of 1956 with those of Milano Cortina 2026."

A new sliding track in Cortina d'Ampezzo is due to host bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events at the 2026 Winter Olympics ©SIMICO

The Cortina d'Ampezzo Town Council last year approved demolition of the Eugenio Monti sliding track to make way for a new facility to stage bobsleigh, luge and skeleton at Milan Cortina 2026.

The Eugenio Monti Olympic track, used for the Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 Winter Olympics, closed in 2008 and has fallen into disrepair.

Milan Cortina 2026's desire to build a new sliding track has proved controversial, and the new track is expected to cost €80 million (£70.1 million/$86.3 million) - nearly double the original estimate of €41.7 million (£36.5 million/$45.3 million).

Some local groups have opposed the plans due to environmental and legacy concerns, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially expressed reservations over the redevelopment of the sliding centre.

The IOC Evaluation Commission had recommended alternative venues such as Innsbruck in Austria and St Moritz in Switzerland, but approval was granted in April 2021.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games is scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.