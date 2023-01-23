The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has renewed a sponsorship deal with the IBSUniversity (IBSU) allowing its athletes to undertake courses at the institution.

The Port Moresby-based IBSU, formerly known as the Institute for Business Studies, is an education provider offering courses in accounting, business and information technology.

Its partnership with the PNGOC focuses on providing athlete scholarships for 2023 and 2024, with applications closing on February 3 this year.

Certificate, diploma and bachelor courses are on offer at the IBSU for applicants.

The scholarships are set to fall under the PNGOC's Athletes Excellence for Life programme, aiming to develop athletes' capabilities for life after sport.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura encouraged athletes to apply for the IBSU scholarships.

The PNGOC has renewed its sponsorship with the IBSUniversity to provide scholarships to athletes ©PNGOC

"We are very happy and thank IBSU as there are not many opportunities available in the country for our athletes to train as well as have the opportunity to study," Sir John said, as reported by Papua New Guinean newspaper The National.

"Education is an important foundation in personal development and IBSU offers high quality education which we are grateful for.

"The education qualifications attained will greatly benefit the athletes with settling in life after active sports."

Papua New Guinea has featured at every Summer Olympics except Moscow 1980 since its debut at Montreal 1976, but has yet to win a medal.

It sent eight athletes to the last three Games.