Sudden death shootouts see Spain and New Zealand make Men's Hockey World Cup final eight

Victories for Spain and New Zealand secured their nations spots in the quarter-finals of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Hockey World Cup, with sudden-death shootout wins in Bhubaneswar.

Hosts India played New Zealand to remain in the competition, and got off to the perfect start in the second period, with goals from Upadhyay Lalit Kumar and Sukhjeet Singh.

Sam Lane would score a minute before half-time to keep New Zealand in the contest.

Late in the third, India regained its two-goal cushion through Vuran Kumar in the 41st minute, only for Kane Russell to claw one back before the last 15 minutes.

Ten minutes from the end, Sean Findlay equalised, leading to a shootout.

Both teams started well, with captain Harmanpreet Singh and Raj Kumar Pal scoring for the hosts, while New Zealand captain Nic Woods got on the scoresheet along with Findlay and Hayden Phillips.

Abhishek started off a streak of misses from both sides, with Shamsher Singh missing for India too, while Sam Lane and Sam Hiha failed to convert theirs.

Sukhjeet Singh's successful shot took it to sudden death, which had four more rounds.

Pal would cancel out Findlay's goal in the second round, but it was Sam Lane who would score the winner for New Zealand.

Leon Hayward's save from Shamsher Singh after a retake would give New Zealand the victory, setting up a next round match against defending champions Belgium.

New Zealand's players celebrate after a penalty shootout triumph against India during the crossover matches at the Men's Hockey World Cup ©Getty Images

The early match saw Malaysia and Spain play out the first-half with no goals, with the opener coming after 35 minutes for Malaysia through Faizal bin Saari.

Marc Miralles equalised six minutes later for Spain and just after action got back underway, Xavier Gispert put Spain in front.

However, Shello Silverius equalised for Malaysia, four minutes into the final quarter.

The match went to a shootout, with Firhan Ashari and Faizal Saari scoring for Malaysia, while Miralles kept Spain in it after captain Alvaro Iglesias missed.

Jordi Bonastre and Gispert added for Spain while Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi got Malaysia's third after their captain Marhan Jalil, also missed.

Silverius and Marc Reyne were unable to convert on the fifth, taking it to sudden death.

Ashari missed, while Marc Miralles scored to send his team through to the final eight against Australia.