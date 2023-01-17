Belgium, the defending and Olympic champions, drew 2-2 with Germany to maintain their place at the top of Pool B in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men's Hockey World Cup in India.

They lead Group B on goal difference from Germany, occupying the one automatic quarter-final qualifying slot, with one further qualifying match, against Japan, to come.

The Belgians, playing at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar where they won this title for the first time on the last occasion it was contested in 2018, took the lead through Cedric Charlier after 10 minutes.

But Germany, World Cup winners in 2002 and 2006, equalised before half-time through Niklas Wellen and went ahead in the 53rd minute through Tom Grambusch.

Belgium restored parity within two minutes thanks to a goal from Viktor Wegnez.

There was more to celebrate for Wellen, however, as he learned halfway through the match that he had become a parent for the first time.

Congratulations to @NiklasWellen who became a first-time parent midway through the game against Belgium! 👶 🎉



Niklas won the player of the game, but his teammates adjudged him “Daddy of the game” after the match! 🤩 🥳#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Ul4yiIzqA2 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 17, 2023

Earlier in the day South Korea, beaten 5-0 by Belgium in their opening match, established themselves in the second of the two cross-over qualifying positions with a 2-1 win over Japan.

The latter side took the lead through Ken Nagoyoshi after just two minutes, but goals from Lee Jung-jun in the ninth and 24th minutes earned South Korea a 2-1 half-time lead which remained by full-time.

Action is due resume in the tournament on Thursday (January 19).

The Netherlands, who lost the 2018 final to Belgium on penalties, have already qualified for the quarter-finals but will play their final Pool C match against Chile, who have lost their two opening matches.

The other Pool C match at the Kalinga Stadium will see the meeting of New Zealand and Malaysia, currently both on three points.

At the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela the two final Pool D games are scheduled to take place.

England, currently top on goal difference from the home team, will play third-placed Spain, while hosts India are set to take on World Cup debutants Wales.