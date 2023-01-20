The second season of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour is set to start and finish in Qatar's capital Doha following the announcement of the 2023 calendar.

The inaugural Beach Pro Tour, which replaced the International Volleyball Federation Beach Volleyball World Tour, is set to conclude with the Finals in Doha from Thursday (January 26) until January 29.

The 2023 season is then due to start with an elite 16 event from February 1 to 5 in the same city.

Elite 16 is the top-tier tournament on the circuit, featuring the best 16 male and female pairs.

Tepic in Mexico is set to host its first Beach Pro Tour event from March 22 to 26, the second scheduled elite 16 event of the season.

Uberlândia in Brazil, Ostrava in Czech Republic and Gstaad in Switzerland held elite 16 events in the 2022 season, and are set to do so again this year from April 26 to 30, May 31 to June 4 and July 5 to 9 respectively.

The Canadian city of Montreal is due to become a first-time elite 16 host from July 26 to 30, followed by planned returns to Hamburg in Germany from August 16 to 20 and the French capital Paris from September 27 to October 1.

Qatar's capital Doha is set to host the first elite 16 event of the 2023 season and the Beach Pro Tour Finals in December ©Getty Images

The final two elite 16 events of the season are set to be new stops - Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from November 8 to 12, followed by an unconfirmed Australian city from November 22 to 26.

Challenge-level tournaments serve as a feeder to the elite 16, featuring 24 teams in the men's and women's main draws battling to earn ranking points.

They are set to be held in La Paz in Mexico, Itapema and Saquarema in Brazil, Jūrmala in Latvia, Espinho in Portugal, Edmonton in Canada, the Maldives, Hainan in China and the Philippines for 2023.

Further elite 16 and challenge events could be announced during the season.

The 2023 season is scheduled to conclude at the Aspire Park in Doha for the Beach Pro Tour Finals from December 7 to 10 for the 10 best qualified teams.

Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor insisted that there was plenty to look forward to in the 2023 season.

Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor said "popularity is growing" for the Beach Pro Tour ©Getty Images

"The first season of the Beach Pro Tour has seen the world’s best teams compete at the highest level and we are looking forward to building on that success in the competition’s second season in 2023," Taylor said.

"The interest from fans - both inside arenas and watching on TV and Volleyball World TV - shows the popularity is growing.

"The audience numbers around the globe particularly highlight the fact that beach volleyball continues to be an amazing product for sports fans to watch.

"We are taking beach volleyball to fans in all corners of the world next season and the 2023 calendar represents a great opportunity for fans of all ages to rub shoulders with Olympic and world champions in some truly breathtaking locations."

In August 2022, a three-year deal was struck to stage the Beach Pro Tour Finals through to the 2024 season.