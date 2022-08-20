Doha are set to stage the Beach Pro Tour Finals for the next three years, with the Qatari capital now scheduled to host the climax of this season between January 26 and 29 in 2023.

The announcement was made after Volleyball World, the commercial arm of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), the Qatar Volleyball Federation and Aspire Zone Foundation struck an agreement.

The Aspire Park sports complex is scheduled to host the event in the shadow of the 300 metre Torch Hotel.

"Not only do we expect a sensational welcome from our Qatari hosts at the magnificent Aspire Park facility in the capital, but also breathtaking competition on the sand from the world’s best players playing for the first ever Beach Pro Tour Finals title," said Finn Taylor, the chief executive of Volleyball World.

"With our partners at the Qatari Volleyball Federation and Aspire Zone Foundation, we are grateful and excited by their commitment and now we look forward to an intense and nail-biting race to see which teams make it.

"That is why we are delighted that Doha will be the beach elite’s destination for the Beach Pro Tour Finals for the next three years."

Doha is set to stage the Beach Pro Tour Finals for three consecutive years ©Volleyball World

The signing of the agreement means the 2022 season has now been finalised with five Challenge and four Elite16 events to come.

The top eight teams of each gender based on the world rankings following the last Elite16 leg in Torquay in Australia will guarantee a spot at the finale.

Another two teams will receive a wildcard entry.

The winners are set to receive $150,000 (£127,000/€150,000) of the overall $800,000 (£676,000/€797,000) prize pot.

"Hosting the biggest, most prestigious Beach Pro Tour Finals for the first time ever demonstrates the extent of cooperation and the continuity of the fruitful partnership between the Qatar Volleyball Association and Aspire Zone Foundation, where this partnership has proven its success in hosting previous wonderful international and Asian Championships," said Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari, President of the Qatar Volleyball Association.

"The signing of hosting the event for three consecutive years confirms the great trust and cooperation between the Qatar Volleyball Association, FIVB and Volleyball World."