The Mexican state of Tlaxcala is set to host the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships across four venues.

Bullrings in Apizaco, Huamantla and the city of Tlaxcala - plus the front esplanade of the Tlaxcala Art Museum - have been chosen to stage matches.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Volleyball World announced Mexico as the host of the World Championships in June, but the venues remained a mystery.

Scheduled for October 6 to 15, it is set to be the 14th edition of the Beach Volleyball World Championships and the first hosted outside of Europe for 20 years.

Rio de Janeiro was the host in 2003.

"Bringing the world’s most important beach volleyball championships to Mexico is a significant step forward for the sport," said Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor.

"As beach volleyball continues to flourish globally, we are excited to add a new host country to the rich history of this illustrious event.

"We can't wait for fans around the world to come to Mexico to experience this country and our beautiful sport.

"The championships also further cements our commitment to bringing top-level beach volleyball to Mexico, which will also see multiple high-profile Beach Pro Tour tournaments staged in the country over the next five years."

A total of 216 games are scheduled, with 48 teams in each of the men's and women's doubles competitions.

Next year's event is of greater significance than normal as the winners will guarantee their nation a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"In 2023, the eyes of hundreds of millions of beach volleyball fans will be on Mexico for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships," FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo added.

"This is all thanks to the strong partnership we have with the Mexico's National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport, Mexican Volleyball Federation, along with the clear vision of [Sports] Minister [Ana] Guevara to develop sport, especially beach volleyball, in the country.

"We have no doubt that athletes and fans will be impressed by Mexico's warm welcome and hospitality, as well as the jaw-dropping action on the sand.

"We already know that the fans here in Mexico are very passionate and knowledgeable about beach volleyball and it is a great opportunity for us to offer them the best of our sport in 2023.

"Furthermore, as part of the FIVB's innovative programme of Volleyball Empowerment, aimed at supporting national teams around the globe, the FIVB will continue to provide coaching support to Mexico's beach volleyball teams, currently ranked among the top 35 best teams, on the road to the World Championships."

Mexico helped launched the inaugural Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour earlier this year by holding the opening Challenge leg in Tlaxcala and the first Elite 16 stage in Rosarito.

Volleyball World is a commercial partnership between the FIVB and CVC Capital Partners.