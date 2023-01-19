Rublev complains of verbal abuse by spectators with Ukraine flag at Australian Open

Russian world number six Andrey Rublev complained to the umpire during his Australian Open second-round victory against Emil Ruusuvuori because of alleged verbal abuse from spectators holding a Ukraine flag.

Players from Russia and Belarus are competing as neutrals at the first Grand Slam of the year because of the war in Ukraine.

There was controversy earlier this week at the Australian Open when a Russian flag was displayed during two matches involving the country's players, including Kamilla Rakhimova's defeat to Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl.

Flags of Russia and Belarus were banned by organisers in response.

Rublev insisted that he had no issue with the spectators bearing a Ukrainian flag, but took exception at remarks aimed in his direction.

Olympic gold medallist Andrey Rublev, right, has been among the Russian athletes critical of the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

"It was not about the flag," he said.

"I said straightaway to the referee, it’s not about the flag, they can put any flag they want, I understand completely the situation.

"It was more that they started to tell me bad words and bad things.

"I said to the referee: 'It’s not about the flag, but please can you tell them at least to not say bad words when I’m on the changeover'."

A spokesperson for Tennis Australia told Australian newspaper The Age that three visitors were warned for disruptive behaviour and left shortly afterwards.

Rublev beat Finnish opponent Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on the Kia Arena to set up a third-round tie against Britain's Dan Evans.

A Ukrainian flag was pictured during the first-round match between Andrey Rublev of Russia, competing as a neutral, and Austria's Dominic Thiem ©Getty Images

A spectator had also been pictured with a Ukrainian flag during Rublev's first-round win against 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria.

The 25-year-old is the highest-ranked Russian player competing in the men's singles at the Australian Open.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist in the mixed doubles was among the first Russian athletes to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine when he wrote "no war please" on a camera at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February last year.

He suggested that he would consider changing his citizenship if a ban on Russian and Belarusian players implemented at Wimbledon last year was repeated at other tournaments.