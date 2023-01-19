Second seeds Jabeur and Ruud out of Australian Open as Murray wins thriller

Eleven seeded singles players crashed out today in the second-round at the Australian Open, with second seeds Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur being the most high-profile victims in Melbourne.

With the elimination of top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain yesterday, the Norwegian Ruud fell victim to the American Jenson Brooksby in four sets, losing 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Czech Republic's Markéta Vondroušová delivered as much damage in the women's singles, defeating the world number two from Tunisia 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

While Jabeur fought doggedly to claim the second set, she suffered again in the decider, giving the 2019 French Open finalist the pass to the third-round.

As some of the top seeds fell, the best match of the day was between two unseeded players - Britain's three-time Grand Slam winner Sir Andy Murray and Australian doubles Grand Slam champion Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Murray overcame Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in the first round in 4hrs 50min to continue his run, while Kokkinakis thrashed Italian Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

Thanasi Kokkinakis lost in five long sets ©Getty Images

The big hitter Kokkinakis was unable to defend his doubles title with injured compatriot Nick Kyrgios, but fancied another shot of singles glory with big names tumbling out on his side of the draw.

Kokkinakis looked in control in the first set and won a tight second set - simply by bettering the Scot who had done little to be on the losing end of the first two sets.

A sensational third-set rally that saw the serving specialist smash balls at Murray, only for the defensive player to take the point seemed like a momentum swing, breaking Kokkinakis back to take the game, having been 2-0 down with the former world number one looking set to exit.

But he would win the tiebreaker this time around when the pair were looking inseparable, with Kokkinakis being just two points away from winning the match at one point.

Murray would level the contest in the fourth before breaking the Australian at 5-5 in the fifth.

Wrapping up the match on serve, Murray defeated Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 after five hours and 45mins, a contest that eclipsed both of their longest-ever matches, and finished at 4.06am local time.

Andy Murray won in 5hrs 45min in his second-round match ©Getty Images

The match became the second longest in Australian Open men's singles history, falling just eight minutes short of the record set in the 2012 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

In the first two rounds of this tournament, Murray has played 10hrs and 35mins.

His next opponent is Spanish 24th seed Roberto Bautista-Agut who came from two sets down to beat American Brandon Holt 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The United States' best chance of winning the Grand Slam was in the hands of Taylor Fritz, however the eighth seed was another big name eliminated - losing 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 to Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin.

Aside from these matches, it was a day to remember for the Americans - particularly for lucky loser Michael Mmoh who defeated German 12th seed Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, while JJ Wolf made light work of Argentina's 23rd seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Unseeded Tommy Paul won in five sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Spanish 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Ben Shelton defeated Chilean Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-6, 7-5 to make it into round three.

Another seeded Spaniard was eliminated today, with number 14 Pablo Carreño Busta losing 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, 7-6 to France's Benjamin Bonzi.

Serbian fourth seed and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic dropped a set to France's Enzo Couacaud, but won 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.

In the women's singles, Croatian Donna Vekić defeated 18th seed Liudmila Samsonova, playing as a neutral, comfortably 6-3, 6-0, while American qualifier Katie Volynets eliminated ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova, also playing as a neutral, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Germany's Laura Siegemund defeated Romanian 27th seed Irina-Camelia Begu 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, setting up a third-round match against French fourth seed Caroline Garcia who won 7-6, 7-5 against Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Poland's Magda Linette eliminated Estonian 16th seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to complete the day of upsets.