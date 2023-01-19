The National Basketball Association (NBA) plans to hold another regular season match in the French capital Paris in 2024, having strengthened its ties with the Olympic and Paralympic Games host city.

Rivals Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are set to face off today at the Bercy Arena for the NBA's second match in Paris, following on from a meeting between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in 2020.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, French Basketball Federation (FFBB) President Jean-Pierre Siutat and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris to discuss collaboration on a series of initiatives.

Silver outlined the league's plans to return to Paris in 2024.

"It's likely," he said, according to L'Équipe.

"We haven't finalised the plan yet, but we plan to be in Paris again next year for another regular season game."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said a match in Paris in 2024 is "likely" ©Getty Images

Silver added: "We have a long regular season schedule, we are learning to deal with the time differences, we are learning from each event how to organise them even better.

"The players accept this kind of trips, the coaches too, the players are with their families, who benefit from it and appreciate Paris.

"When we go back home, we will discuss with other teams their willingness to come."

Major sporting events closer to Paris 2024 have been relocated to avoid a clash with the Games, including the final stage of the Tour de France to Nice and rugby union's Top 14 final to Marseille.

Other plans include a grassroots basketball programme and NBA player appearances in the build-up to Paris 2024, initiatives to develop the sport in France and Africa, and a formal partnership to be announced in conjunction with the Games.

A working group featuring French Government and NBA representation has been formed to work with the FFBB on advancing these plans.

Basketball is set to feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the choice of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille as a group stage venue has proved controversial ©Getty Images

Macron hailed the strengthening of ties between France and the NBA.

"I am delighted and proud of the NBA’s choice to make France and Paris one of its privileged playgrounds in the world," he said.

"It reflects the special and long-standing relationship that France has with the NBA.

"With the excellence of our training, the performance of our national teams and the hosting of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we now have the opportunity to go further and engage in a useful and lasting partnership for the benefit of French basketball, as well as in support of our development policy in Africa."

The venue for basketball at Paris 2024 has proved a source of controversy, with group stage matches set to be played outside of Paris at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, followed by knockout ties at the Bercy Arena.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics set to follow from August 28 to September 8.