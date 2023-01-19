Austrian Matej Svancer has topped qualification for tomorrow's men's slopestyle final, as the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski World Cup continues in Laax.

Svancer scored 80.80 to top the first group, with the teenager beating Norwegian Big Air Olympic champion Birk Ruud to first position in their group.

Ruud scored 79.41 points, making him the third-best qualifier behind the Austrian and the second group qualification winner, Andri Ragletti from Switzerland with a best of 79.66.

Olympic champion Alex Hall of the United States was fourth best with 78.50 in group two, followed by Canadians Evan McEachran and Max Moffatt.

Olympic champion Alex Hall qualified fourth today ©Getty Images

The rest of the group one qualifiers were Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson of United States and the Swiss pair of Fabian Bösch and Valentin Morel.

Cody Laplante of the US and Christian Nummedal of Norway were the last qualifiers from group two.

Sweden's Jesper Tjäder, the Olympic bronze medallist, was the seventh-placed skier from group one, meaning he misses the final.