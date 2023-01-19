Guam NOC hosts strength and conditioning course for coaches

The Guam National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has begun its activities in 2023 with a community strength and conditioning course for coaches affiliated to its National Federations.

The course was led by Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) educators Ryan Claros, Paul Claros and Lenora Matanane.

OSEP is an Oceania National Olympic Committees initiative which aims to support the developments of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and National Federations.

The course at the Custom Fitness Gym in Guam was held over four days.

Participants discussed long-term athlete development, sharing best practices and reviewing the various stages.

There was a day dedicated to nutrition and the demands of sport, and the coaches also worked on the functional movement system, receiving training to review the mobility of athletes and reviewing corrective exercises that could be recommended to athletes.

On the final day, coaches were tasked with preparing a fitness test incorporating agility, power and strength and aerobic exercises.

The four-day course concluded with coaches preparing their own fitness test ©Facebook/GNOC

They are each set to receive certificates once assigned work has been completed and reviewed by educators from the OSEP.

The GNOC had held a similar OSEP community strength and conditioning coach course in September and October last year, following on from a coaches' development course in August.

This marked a return to the delivery of its courses in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam is one of 15 countries where OSEP courses have been delivered since 2004.

The unincorporated territory of the United States has had its NOC recognised by the International Olympic Committee since 1986.

It has competed at every Summer edition of the Olympic Games since Seoul 1988, sending five athletes to both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Guam is still awaiting its first Olympic medal.