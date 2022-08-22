Guam NOC delivers OSEP course targeting coach development for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

The Guam National Olympic Committee (GNOC) is hosting a four-day coaches' development course at its headquarters in Maite.

The course is being led by Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) educators Tara Tydingco and Joey Miranda III.

Twenty-four individuals, from national governing bodies as well as the Guam Department of Education, are enrolled on the course.

"This is the first deliverance of this course post-pandemic," Miranda said.

"The initial course was delivered through the facilitation of mentor Lemeki Savua of Fiji in February 2020, prior to the onslaught of COVID-19."

Coaching ethics, nutrition, long-term athlete development and how best to prioritise athlete safety are among the topics which have so far been discussed.

Guam sent five athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Experts including Lenora Makela, a nutritionist, have also been brought in to help deliver the course.

It began on Thursday (August 18) and is set to conclude next Friday (August 26).

OSEP is a scheme delivered by the Oceania National Olympic Committees, Australian Sports Commission and Organisation of Sports Federations of Oceania.

Improving coaching levels in the Pacific to assist athletes in qualifying on merit for the Olympics its among the stated goals of OSEP.

It also seeks to raise governance levels, create pathways on and off the field of play and improve athletes' and officials' preparations for the Olympics.

Guam is one of 15 countries where OSEP courses have been delivered since 2004.