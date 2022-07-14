Guam National Olympic Committee hosts dinner and awards in recognition of athletes achievements at Pacific Mini Games

The Guam National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has held a dinner and awards to recognise the achievements of its athletes during the Pacific Mini Games.

Guam finished sixth in the medal table at the Games, held in the Northern Mariana Islands last month, with a tally of 10 golds, five silvers and 11 bronze medals.

These were the best results since the 1999 Pacific Games, hosted on the island.

GNOC President Ricardo Blas and Chef de Mission James Borja presented awards to athletes and officials for the team’s outstanding performances.

Weightlifting coach Edgar Molinos was named team official of the Games for coaching the country’s weightlifters to seven golds and nine bronzes.

Guam’s va’a and golf teams shared the women’s sports team of the Games award, after both earned silver medals.

In va’a, Guam won silver in the V12 500 metres event, while in golf, the nation earned a team silver.

The men’s sports team of the Games award was also shared, going to the country’s baseball and golf teams.

The country’s baseball squad consisted largely of junior men’s players, while the men’s golf team matched the achievement of their women’s counterparts in also achieving silver.

The female athlete of the Games award was shared by weightlifter Jacinta Sumagasay, who clinched three gold medals during the Games and Manami Lijima-Martin, who won three golds across two sports - in the women’s triathlon and aquathlon, and the women’s half-marathon.

The male athlete of the Games award was won by golfer Ivan Sablan, who claimed individual and team silvers during the event.

Lijima-Martin won the final recognition award following her three gold medals.

Blas used the speech to emphasise the importance of acknowledging the continued hard work and dedication of the country’s athletes, team officials and management team and reminded athletes to thank their parents, coaches and administrative personnel for their support.

Band Mix Plate provided entertainment at the dinner for attendees.