Former Masters champion claims he has no sympathy for Australian players who miss Paris 2024 after joining LIV Golf

Australia’s Adam Scott has admitted it would be "unfortunate" if The Open champion Cameron Smith missed next year's Olympic Games, but claimed he had no sympathy for him and other rebels who have joined the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour.

Smith joined the controversial series last August after winning the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews by one shot in a thrilling climax.

Scott, winner of the Masters at Augusta in 2013, decided not to join LIV Golf.

Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 is based on the World Golf ranking points and LIV tournaments are not eligible for points.

Australia's Cameron Smith missed an Olympic bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 by only one stroke ©Getty Images

"They’ve made their decisions and some of those decisions, well, that decision may come with some sacrifice in the short or long-term," Scott told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“In the short term it was sacrificing the ability to have world ranking points.

"If they didn’t know that, then they’re realising that’s the case at the moment,"

Smith played at the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

His score of 270 for the four rounds left him equal 10th but only one stroke away from the bronze medal.

Although 16 LIV-affiliated players have received invitations to the first major of the season in Augusta this April, opportunities to gain ranking points are much reduced for players who have joined the breakaway tour which means they could miss out on the Olympics.

Smith had been joined by Marc Leishman, another Australian player to have defected to LIV Golf, at Tokyo 2020.

Marc Leishman is another Australian to have played at Tokyo 2020 who may miss Paris 2024 after joining LIV Golf ©Getty Images

"I think it would be unfortunate, yes, for Australia and their team," Scott told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Cam also made these decisions, as did Marc Leishman and Matt Jones and any other Aussie who has gone on there.

"There may be some sacrifice."

Scott decided not to play at the Olympics at either Rio 2016 or Tokyo 2020 ,opting instead to spend time with his family.

Britain's Justin Rose and the United States' Xander Schauffele, the Olympic gold medallists at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, have both turned down opportunities to join LIV Golf.