Smith calls for quick decision with LIV Golf locked out of world rankings

Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith has called for a swift resolution to LIV Golf's application to be included in the sport's world rankings.

The Saudi Arabian-backed breakaway tour has attracted many of the world's best golfers but LIV events are not currently eligible to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

This will have a direct impact on qualification for the sport's four majors, as well as the Olympic Games, as all of these events take into account the OWGR.

Australia's Smith, who won the Open in July, is currently ranked third in the world.

He became the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf when he announced his decision at the end of last month, and won the tour's fifth event in Chicago yesterday.

Smith was also the first holder of a major to join LIV Golf, with his deal to switch worth a reported $100 million (£87 million/€100 million).

"I suppose there's a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into majors, stuff like that," he said, as reported by Reuters.

"There needs to be [a resolution] quite soon, I think.

"The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants that, and hopefully it's soon."

All four of golf's majors offer other routes into the tournaments, such as by winning one of the events.

Smith, for example, has qualified for the other three majors for the next five years after his triumph at the Open, which he will be able to enter for the next decade.

LIV Golf has lured away many of the world's best players with staggering sums of money ©Getty Images

However, over players could feasibly be locked out if the rankings rules do not change.

LIV Golf has deeply divided the world of golf, with the huge sums of money on offer luring numerous players away.

After winning in Chicago, 29-year-old Smith pocketed $4 million (£3.5 million/€4 million).

Players competing in the LIV events have been banned from playing on the PGA Tour, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted its suspension.

LIV, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has faced criticism for the country's human rights record and treatment of women.

Only 54 holes are contested in its competitions with a shotgun start.

Organisers have announced plans to stage 25 tournaments in 2023 - but say they will avoid clashes with the four majors.

Other major champions who are part of the LIV ranks include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia.

Other big names such as Rory McIlroy have refused to move across.