CANOC to work on three major projects in bid to develop social integration within sport and society

The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) is set to collaborate on three significant projects as it works towards developing social integration within sport and society.

Senior members of CANOC met with officials from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and The Association for International Sport for All to discuss how the organisations could work together.

The first project the CANOC will work on alongside UNESCO is a Sport Policy Mapping Research programme, the second project is related to the value of storytelling of Olympians from the CANOC region, and the third is the establishment of a CANOC Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning strategy and system.

The CANOC Executive Committee held its first meeting of 2023 prior to CANOC's leadership holding meetings with CARIFTA and UNESCO ©ITG

CANOC described initial discussions about the projects as "very productive."

CANOC said it had also held discussions with UNESCO chair for sport, development and peace Dr Marion Keim Lees around establishing strong ties with the University of West Indies, based in Jamaica, particularly regarding Olympic education.

In November 2022, Keith Joseph of St Vincent and the Grenadines was elected as the new CANOC President, replacing Brian Lewis of Trinidad and Tobago, who served in the post for six years.