New Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph hopes that a decision can be reached on the 2025 Caribbean Games host soon after the extended bidding deadline expires on March 31 next year.

A decision was to have been taken at the CANOC General Assembly on Saturday (November 5) but applicants from the Bahamas and Curacao have both asked for more time to seek Government support.

The Dominican Republic is set to stage the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games but has made it known that it would be willing to step in if needed.

"We recognised that when we pushed back the date, the challenge is that we are giving the next hosts less time," Joseph told insidethegames.

Guadeloupe hosted the inaugural Caribbean Games in 2022 but the identity of the next host will not be known until after March ©ITG

"We have between now and March to meet with the potential bidders and let them know that we are into a partnership," he added.

"We want to have dialogue as to what are the challenges they think they may be facing in the planning process."

Joseph indicated that the choice could even be made by a virtual vote of CANOC members and also suggested that there might be a double host city award.

"There are the Games that we have to secure, I don’t think that we will be content with saying who is going to do the next one, we will look at the next two," Joseph revealed.

"The Dominican Republic said that they would be willing to come forward if there is an issue, but I would like, since others have come forward and they are smaller island nations that really want to meet the challenge, I think that at the end of March next year, we really should make a decision."