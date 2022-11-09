European Football’s governing body has reacted angrily after A22 Sports Management's latest statement following a meeting regarding a revamped Super League.

UEFA has hit out at the A22 group, the company behind the breakaway competition, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan".

A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart said his "takeaway" from the meeting with UEFA and "other executives", that included UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, was that "the status quo is satisfactory to UEFA".

In response, Uefa said: "A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to UEFA Headquarters in Nyon today.

"Uefa is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

"The 'other executives' they refer to were not faceless bureaucrats but senior stakeholders from across European football, players, clubs, leagues and fans; people who live and breathe the game every day. To fail to recognise that is disrespectful.

"If there is a 'takeaway' from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan.

"European football has constantly demonstrated its openness to change but it must be for the benefit of the whole game not just a few clubs.

UEFA has hit out at the A22 group, the company behind the breakaway competition, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan" ©Getty Images

"A22 wanted dialogue so we gave them 2.5 hours of time from all of the game's stakeholders and each one rejected their approach.

"They claim not to represent the three remaining clubs.

"They refuse to define what their alleged new approach is.

"They claim to want dialogue. But when presented with the chance, they have nothing to say."

While the A22 group claim that they are an independent body, UEFA and the European Clubs' Association believe they are acting on behalf of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus - the only three clubs that opted to keep supporting the Super League concept after it was abandoned last year.

Originally announced in April 2021, the Super League included 12 founding teams from England, Spain and Italy.

However, nine of the 12 have since withdrawn from the project following widespread backlash.

But the three remaining teams and UEFA took their battle to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in July and are expected to hear an outcome on December 15.

Last month, the European Commission and UEFA renewed their 2014 accord endorsing the European sports model, reinforcing their opposition to the Super League proposal.