European Super League "example of cartel", claims UEFA lawyer in court battle

The European Super League has been described as a "textbook example of a cartel" as UEFA slammed the controversial project aiming to involve Europe’s biggest football club, at a court hearing.

UEFA’s lawyer Donald Slater made the comment in front of a panel of 15 judges at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg, as reported by Reuters.

The European Super League was initially formed with 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy only to fold within 48 hours in April following a widespread backlash.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italian outfit Juventus are the only clubs that have not withdrawn from the project.

Slater reportedly told the court that the establishment of the European Super League could result in more closed leagues.

According to Bloomberg, Slater said clubs looking to be part of the breakaway league "wanted to have their cake and eat it".

"They wanted to continue to participate in national club competitions," said Slater.

"But to be exempt from the principles of sporting merit and solidarity that underpin them.

"After a course of condemnation by fans, clubs and European leaders, their plans collapsed.

The European Super League project has been met with widespread criticism within football ©Getty Images

"Why?

"Because it would have struck a fatal blow to the European sports model.

"A model that has made Europe the best place in the world to play and watch football."

FIFA’s lawyer Alvaro Pascual Morcillo argued that the European Super League would "undermine the aims of solidarity, competitive balance and the promotion of grassroots football".

UEFA and FIFA are seeking clarity on whether blocking the European Super League - as allowed in its Statutes - conform with the European Union's (EU) competition rules which stop companies creating a dominant market.

The CJEU will also have to decide whether the organisations' threat to ban clubs and players from the European Super League or sanctions from participating in the competition are an abuse of power.

Their media rights with relation to the European Super League would also need to be considered.

Miguel Odriozola Alen, a lawyer for the European Super League, claimed that UEFA would "never authorise a competitor".

"For many decades, all attempted alternative football projects have been stopped from the outset by UEFA," said Odriozola Alen.

"While other sports have developed over time, UEFA has ruled football with an iron fist and beaten any innovative project that could threaten its monopoly."

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus were all part of the initially-planned league before pulling out.